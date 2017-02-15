Lakki Marwat stun Bannu to win overall U-23 Inter-District Games trophy

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP): Lakki Marwat stunned Bannu by taking overall trophy with 118 points after winning nine gold and four silver medals in the KP Under-23 Inter-District Games concluded at Bannu amidst tight security, fun and joys.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtukhwa Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest on this occasion and gave away trophies. Out of 13 discipline Lakki Marwat secured first position in nine games tug-of-war, netball, basketball, volleyball, hockey, cricket, handball, judo and athletic while Bannu grabbed first position in Badminton, Table Tennis, Squash and Baseball.

Bannu won four gold medal and nine silver medals with securing 76 points. The Under-23 Games is being organized under the aegis of Insaf Sports Program Project with the winner awarded Rs. 20,000 and the runners-up team got Rs. 15000 in cash prize besides full uniform including track-suite, shoes, game uniform and daily and travelling allowances of Rs. 500.

Earlier on the last day of the Games, Bannu won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 75 runs wherein Aysha (25), Sidra (15) and Kalsoom (14) were the prominent contributors. For Lakki Marwat Naila got three wickets, Aysha got two wickets.

In reply, Lakki chased the target for the loss of two wickets and won the match by eight wickets. Naila, who smashed unbeaten 34 runs, was declared as player of the final.

In the athletic 100m, Arjuman og Lakki Marwat won gold, followed by Sumbal of Bannu and Kainat of Lakki Marwat, in 200m Arjuman of Lakki Marwat got got, Amina of Bannu got silver and Anila of Bannu got bronze medal. In the Javelin throw Naila Javed of Lakki won gold, Sadia of Bannu won silver and Aysha got bronze medal, in the long jump Hafsa won gold medal, Mohsina of Lakki won silver medal and Amin took bronze medal.

In the shot put Naila Javed won gold medal, Sadia took silver and Nusrat won bronze medal, in discus throw Nusrat won gold medal, Aysha sivler and Bushra won bronze medal, high jump gold won by Hifsa, Amin got silver and Sadia bagged bronze medal.

Naila Javed Lakki Marwat was declared as best athlete of the Year-2017. At the end the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes.