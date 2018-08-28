Lakhra power plant to be made operational: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the government will make functional the
Lakhra Power Plant which was shutdown due to fire incident in the underground
cable tunnel on July 20, 2017.
While Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan told Senate here that the repair
of the Lakhra plant was completed in December 2017 and Unit two is ready for operation.
Lakhra power plant has two out of three functional units of 50 megawatts each at de-rated
capacity of 30 megawatts each.
Babar Awan said the persistent closure of the plant was due to negligence and the matter
will be sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fix responsibility.
