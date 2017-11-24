Laiyang-made new energy buses exported to Pakistan

BEIJING, Nov 24 (APP):A Chinese company based in Laiyang has exported two new energy buses to a customer in Pakistan.

The new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer Shuchi Bus Company’s buses have now been exported to 24 different countries, including Russia, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Algeria, China Daily reported.

Shuchi Bus Company is just the latest company from Laiyang to expand into overseas markets since the city in East China’s Shandong province began its drive to further open up its economy.

This year, Laiyang has implemented a strategy to promote innovation-driven development and foster new drivers of economic growth while upgrading traditional industries.

The city has focused particularly on supporting the new energy vehicle industry, investing in the construction of NEV industrial parks and supporting companies in related industries.