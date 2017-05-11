Laila Jutti enthralls audience in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, May 11 (APP): Famous Punjabi Folk singer, Laila Jutti

enthralled audience here at a cultural show arranged by Doctors

community.

She presented famous folk songs of Punjab and got big applause

from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion Laila Jutti said that it was her first

performance in Peshawar adding ” She is happy to see the warm response of audience at the cultural show”.

Laila Jutti said that some people said that folk music was no

more listened but it was wrong perception as people still loved to

listen folk music.

She thanked Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for

arranging a musical show in Peshawar in collaboration with Doctors

community.

She said that the officials of PNCA was making efforts to

promote folk music of the country and it was good thing for the

people who still were singing folk music.