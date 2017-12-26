Laiba Ijaz wins first individual gold for KP in Quaid-e-Games squash

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Promising Laiba Ijaz, the current

Under-15 No. 1, clinched first individual gold medal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in

the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games being played at Mussif Squash

Complex, Jinnah Stadium Islamabad on Tuesday.

Laiba Ijaz attributed her gold medal to former World

Champion Qamar Zaman, who is running the KP Women Squash Academy with own

resources in Jansher Khan Squash Complex under the supervision of Pakistan Air

Force.

Laiba Ijaz defeated Nimra Aqeel, also from Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, in the final by 3-1, the score was 11-6, 12-10 and 11-8. Laiba

played well and did not give much chance to Nimra Aqeel to strike back. Laiba,

who made the first upset of the squash event when she defeated top seed Sabgha

of Punjab in the semi-finals by 11-3, 11-5 and 11-5 and beat another player

from Gilgit-Baltistan Khatiba Ejas, also in straight sets, the score was 11-2,

11=-5 and 11-5.

Talking to media men Laiba lauded President Pakistan Squash

Federation Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air

Force and Directorate General Sports KP Junaid Khan for enduring all out

support to her.

Laiba said that she could win medal for Pakistan in the

international events if provided international exposure. The female have

potential but they have less opportunities of playing international matches.

In the last Quaid-e-Azam Games Laiba won bronze medal. Laiba

is recently named for the Fakre Peshawar Award by the KP Govt.