Lahorites to warmly welcome Sri Lankan team: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that excellent arrangements
had been made for third T20 match between Pakistan and Sri
Lanka, and cricket lovers would enjoy the game in wonderful
environment.
He said that cricket lovers were waiting for the arrival
of Sri Lankan team for the long time and energetic people of
Lahore will give a befitting welcome to Sri Lankan team.
He said the way for the restoration of international
cricket would strengthen further with the arrival of Sri
Lankan team.
The chief minister said that Sri Lankan team and
international broadcasters would depart from Pakistan after
taking message of love and peace.
