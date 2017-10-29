Lahoreites welcome Sri-Lankan players with immense pleasures: CM

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that Pakistani public especially buoyant people of Lahore welcomed Sri-Lankan players on their arrival in the city

with glee.

He said: “The visit of Sri-Lankan players is a matter of immense pleasure for us and it had brought happiness on the faces of our public”.

Lively people of Lahore had maintained their tradition of hospitality by giving a grand welcome to the guest team, he added.

The chief minister said this visit would wind down the ways of international cricket in the country as arrival of international players supported the fact that Pakistan is a peaceful and secure region. He said the Punjab government had ensured the best arrangements for T-20 match.