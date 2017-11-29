Lahore Whites moves in National T20 final

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Lahore Region Whites outclassed Faisalabad Region by 10 runs

in the first semi final of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium,

Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Lahore Region Whites piled up a total of 142-

runs for 7 in 20 overs. Salman Butt 40, Umar Akmal 35 not out and Kamran Akmal

30 batted well. For Faisalabad, Asad Ali 2 for 37, Saeed Ajmal 1 for 13, Yasir

Shah 1 for 28 and Imran Khalid 1 for 30 took wickets.

In reply, Faisalabad Region went 10 runs short to achieve

the target and were all out scoring 132 runs in 19.4 overs. Sohaib Maqsood 39

and Imran Khalid 34 played well. For Lahore Region Whites, Wahab Riaz 2 for 15,

Umaid Asif 2 for 30, Amir Yamin 1 for 15 and Bilal Asif 1 for 21 took wickets.

Wahab Riaz (Lahore Region Whites) was declared Man of the

match.

Summarized scores: Lahore Region Whites 142-7 in 20 overs:

(Salman Butt 40, 23 balls, 8x4s, Umar Akmal 35*, 35 balls, 2x4s, 1×6, Kamran

Akmal 30, 22 balls, 6x4s, Asad Ali 2-37, Saeed Ajmal 1-13, Yasir Shah 1-28,

Imran Khalid 1-30).

Faisalabad Region 132-10 in 19.4 overs: (Sohaib Maqsood 39,

31 balls, 4x4s, 1×6, Imran Khalid, Wahab Riaz 2-15, Umaid Asif 2-30, Amir Yamin

1-15, Bilal Asif 1-21).