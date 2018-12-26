Lahore Ring Road to be completed on BOT basis: Abdul Aleem

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to complete the remaining portion of Ring Road around Lahore and offer this project on BOT basis

to the foreign companies.

Chairing a meeting here, he said that all the developmental projects should be completed with transparency and in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations. Like Lahore, ring road projects would also be initiated in other big cities of Punjab, as per direction of Prime

Minister to devise such projects which help reduce burden on intra-city roads, he added.