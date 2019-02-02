Lahore Qalandars, the heart of HBL PSL

LAHORE, Feb 02 (APP):If Lahore is the heart of Pakistan, then Lahore Qalandars are the heart of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Qalandars’ success-rate might be lower than other sides in the tournament but their popularity remains as high as any other team.

Some of the most exciting T20 talents have been part of the Qalandars in three editions of the tournament so far. They recruited Chris Gayle as an icon player in the first tournament in 2016 and acquired Brendon McCullum as captain for the next two editions. The results, however, have not gone in their favour.