Lahore Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Lahore Qalandars have been fined for a slow over-rate offence in their HBL Pakistan Super League match against Karachi Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday,

28 February.

Following are the details of slow over rate offence, said a

spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Friday. Team — Lahore Qalandars, Article breached — 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to over-rate

offences.