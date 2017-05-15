Lahore-Peshawar dual railway track project to be completed under CPEC: NA told

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): The National Assembly on Monday was informed that the double railway track project from Lahore to Peshawar would be completed under Early Harvest Projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Replying to a question, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Dewaan

Aashiq Hussain Bokhari said the completion period of the project was

five years (2017 to 2021) subject to singing of an Inter-governmental Framework Agreement.

The dualization of track from Shandra to Peshawar ( 455 Km) was

included in up-gradation of Main Line-I (ML-I) project under the CPEC, he added.

He said important cities that fall on the track being dualized under the project, included Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lala Musa, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock City, Nowshera and Peshawar.

The track between Lodhran and Raiwind had now been dualized in two phases, from Lodhran to Khanewal (121Km) and Khanewal to Raiwind (246 Km), he said, adding that the Sahiwal-Raiwind section was opened for traffic on January 09, 2016.

Answering another question, the parliamentary secretary said at present, there were 1,290 labourers working on contract in Pakistan Railways.

He said the wages, perks and privileges were being provided to the

contract employees as per basic scales of pay under the rules

including pay, house rent, medical allowance, conveyance allowance,

adhoc relief, leave travelling and medical facilities except entitlement for pension and General Provident Fund (GPF).

Responding to a supplementary question, Aashiq Bokhari said the last policy to regularize the contractual and daily wage employees was formulated in March, 2013 and in order to regularize the current such employees, a new policy was needed to be formulated.