Lahore most populated Division, Gujranwala second in number

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Lahore is the most populated
division of the country having population of 19,398,081 individuals,
with annual growth rate of 2.55 over the period from 1998 to 2017.
The Lahore division has 13,464,963 urban and 5,933,118 rural
population, according to the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017
data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics(PBS).
Gujranwala is the second most populated division of the
country which has population of 16,123,984, with 1.82 annual growth
rate.
The division has 10,217,791 rural and 5,906,193 urban
population, according to the PBS census data.
Karachi division has third number in population where as many
as 16,051,521 people live, with 2.6 annual growth rate. This
division has 1,141,169 rural and 14,910,352 urban population.
This is followed by Faisalabad division with 14,177,081
population, having annual growth rate of 1.91. This division has
8,954,095 rural and 5,222,986 urban population.
The Multan Division has population of 12,265,161 individuals,
with growth rate of 1.98 percent. This division has 8,871,382 rural
and 3,393,779 urban population.
Bahawalpur division has 11,464,031 population, with 2.16
annual growth rate over the period from 1998 to 2017. This division
has 8,639,041 rural and 2,824,990 urban population.
Likewise, the population of Dere Ghazi Khan division has been
registered at 11,014,398 individuals, with 9,113,065 rural and
1,901,333 urban population. The annual growth rate of the division
stands at 2.81 percent.
As revealed by the PBS census data, the most populated
divisions of the country are in Punjab province.
Meanwhile, among districts, Lahore is the most populated
district of the country, with population of 11,126,285 individuals.
As compared to the population of 6,340,114 as per the 1998
census, the growth rate of the district has been registered 3
percent per annum over the period from 1998 to 2017.
All the population of the district resides in urban areas, so
does not have any rural population, according to the data.
It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s current
total population has soared to 207.744520 million with an average
annual growth rate of 2.4 percent from calendar year 1998, as
recorded in recently concluded 6th Housing and Population Census.
According to provisional summary results of the census this
population number included 132,189,531 rural and 75,584,989
urban population, showing an overall population growth at 57
percent during the period 1998-2017.
The figures recorded in the census also showed 2.23 percent
growth in rural areas and 2.7 percent in urban areas during these
years as the male population of the country at present stands at
106,449,322 with the female population at 101,314,780, and the
population of transgender at 10,418.
