Lahore Literary Festival returns to New York on Thursday

NEW YORK, May 2 (APP): The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF), which

returns to Asia Society here on Thursday, is set to explore contemporary Pakistan, and feature artists, writers, and commentators.

This is the second year that the festival, one of South Asia’s premier

cultural events, travels to New York.

The festival will present American audience with a more nuanced view of

Pakistan, with discussions on fiction and nonfiction writing, music, arts, popular culture, and politics, organizers said.

The day-long event with open will an address of welcome by Pakistan’s

Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi and the festival’s founder Razi Ahmed.

Participants include famed novelist Mohammed Hanif; MacArthur fellow and contemporary artist Shahzia Sikander; Pulitzer-prize winning composer Du Yun; former Viacom CEO Tom Freston; New York Times literary critic Dwight Garner; Metropolitan Museum of Art curator Navina Najat Haider; Pulitzer-prize winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee; leading journalist and foreign policy author Ahmed Rashid, former Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia, Ambassador Robin Raphel, noted columnist, policy analyst and journalist, Raza Rumi,celebrated singer, Tahira Syed and singer and writer Ali Sethi.

The festival with be rounded off with a performance by Fareed Ayaz, Abu Muhammad Qawwal and Brothers.