Lahore lions bt Lahore Panthers in National veterans cricket cup

LAHORE, Nov 3 (APP):Lahore Lions beat Lahore Panthers by four wickets in a match of the 6th National Veterans T-20 Cricket Cup at Railways Stadium here on Saturday.

Panthers, thanks to magnificent unbeaten 82 by Zubair Idrees, reached 200 for 3 in 20 overs. Their notable scores were Ather Saeed 59, Muhammad Salman Khan 29, and Shahid Anwar 15.

Lahore Lions bowling, Dastageer Butt took 2 for 29 and Javaid Hafeez 1/32 wickets.

In reply Lahore Lions answered with 202 for 6 wickets in 19.2 overs and received help from top score, Dastageer Butt 61, Babar Altaf Butt 28, Naseer Bhatti 25, Kafayat Hussain 22, Javed Hafeez 21 and Ghafar Kazmi 20.

From Lahore Panthers bowlers Zahid Khan got 1/23, Raza Khan 1/32, Naveed Sufi 1/37, Shahid Anwar 1/39 and Khawaja Basharat 1/43.

Javaid Ashraf and Muhammad Kaleem stood as umpires and Muhammad Akbar was the socrer. End of the Match Chief Guest CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt gave the man of the match award to Dastageer Butt, Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and Salman Khan also present.