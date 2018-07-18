Lahore inter district U16 competitions in full swing

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Lahore and Sheikhupura emerged winners in table tennis competitions on the second day of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

It may be noted here that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is holding Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship under the slogan of ‘Green and Healthy Punjab’ with the collaboration of sports associations.

Lahore table tennis team trounced Nankana Sahib quite comfortably by a big margin of 3-0. Lahore boys dominated the match proceedings right from the beginning and did not allow their opponents to settle down throughout the match. Lahore’s Taimur Khan, M Hasan and Abdullah defeated Nankana’s Armghan, Shahzad and Abdul Wahid respectively.

Sheikhupura boys also demonstrated excellent game and won their match by 3-1 against Kasur.

In badminton event, Lahore team toppled Nankana Sahib 2-0. Lahore’s Saad beat Nankana’s M Ahsan in the singles match with the scores of 21-9, 21-7. Saad and Usman of Lahore teamed up to outplay Nankana’s Ahsan and Hashim in the doubles contest without much trouble. Their scores were 21-12, 21-10.

In another badminton match, Sheikhupura whitewashed Kasur by 2-0 difference. In the singles match, Sheikhupura’s Zubair pulverized Kasur’s Sahil by 21-7 and 21-18 while Zubair in the company of Umer defeated Kamran and Saad of Kasur by 21-9 and 21-8.

In football event, Lahore thrashed Kasur by 7-1 at Lahore Football Academy Johar Town. Lahore’s Haroon Zafar struck 4 beautiful goals while M Bilal and Qasim netted two and one goal apiece for the winning team. Usman Rasheed scored the only goal for losing team.

In an important hockey match, Lahore whipped Kasur by a huge margin of 6-0 at Mini Hockey Stadium. Haseeb netted three, Murtaza two while Abdul Mannan contributed one goal for the victorious team.

In taekwondo competition, Lahore’s players dominated the proceedings taking first position in six competitions out of eight events. Lahore’s six players – Mohammad Faizan (48kg), Zuhaib Asif (51kg), Jahanzaib Asif (59kg), Jawad Ahmed (63kg), Fareedul Hasan (68kg) and Zeeshan Ali (73kg) got first positions in their respective weight categories.

Following are taekwondo results:

45kg: Ahmed Yasin (Sheikhupura), Hamza Ali (Lhr), Fayyaz Umer (Nankana Sahib), M Haroon (Kasur),

48kg: M Faizan (Lhr), Ameer Hamza (Sheikhupura), Mureed Abbas (Kasur), Ali Hasan (Nankana Sahib)

51kg: Zuhaib Asif (Lhr), Nabeel Asif (Kasur), Furqan (Nankana Sahib), M Usman (Sheikhpura)

55kg: M Ali (Sheikhpura), Haider Ali (Kasur), Sarmad Hussain (Lhr), Haroon Tariq (Nankana Sahib)

59kg: Jahanzaib Asif (Lhr), M Ali (Kasur), Danish Ali (Sheikhupura), Fahad Manzoor (Nankana Sahib)

63kg: Jawad Ahmed (Lhr), Hamdan Ahmed (Kasur), M Sufian (Sheikhupura), M Arshad (Nankana Sahib)

68kg: Fareedul Hasan (Lhr), Suhail Ahmed (Kasur), Faisal Manzoor (Nankana Sahib), Sheraz Khan (Sheikhupura)

73kg: Zeeshan Ali (Lhr), Raheel Babar (Kasur), Husnain Tariq (Nankana Sahib), Babar Ali (Sheikhupura).

Meanwhile, Kasur edged out Sheikhupura by 1-0 in a hockey match played on Tuesday at Mini Hockey Stadium.

Sheikhupura defeated Kasur by 2-0 in the Volleyball match played at NPSC Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. Sheikhupura won the first set by 25-9 and second by 25-8 to make it one-sided contest. Lahore team was awarded walk-over against Nankana team which failed to reach the match venue in time.

The schedule of July 19 matches:

Table tennis:

Lahore vs Kasur at 10:00am at Gymnasium Hall

Sheikhupura vs Nankana Sahib at 12:00 Noon at Gymnasium Hall

Lahore vs Sheikhupura at 2:00pm at Gymnasium Hall

Kasur vs Nankana Sahib at 4:00pm at Gymnasium Hall

Hockey:

Lahore vs Sheikhupura at 3:30pm at Mini Hockey Stadium

Kasur vs Nankana Sahib at 5:00pm at Mini Hockey Stadium

Football:

Lahore vs Sheikhupura at 3:15pm at Lahore Football Academy Johar Town

Kasur vs Nankana Sahib at 4:30pm at Lahore Football Academy Johar Town

Volleyball:

Lahore vs Sheikhupura at 4:00pm at Gymnasium Hall

Kasur vs Nankana Sahib at 6:00pm at Gymnasium Hall

Badminton:

Lahore vs Kasur at 10:00am at Gymnasium Hall

Sheikhupura vs Nankana Sahib at 12:00 Noon Gymnasium Hall.