ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Lahore Region Blues piled up 359 runs
against NBP on the second day of round two of the Quaid-e-Azam
Trophy played at different venues across the country.
The overnight score of Lahore was 296 at KRL stadium
Rawalpindi.
NBP in their First Innings went all down scoring 154 runs
while after given follow on NBP could made 64 runs losing four
wickets in 22 overs.
At Pindi Cricket Stadium, HBL beat Rawalpindi Region by an
innings and 65 runs.
Rawalpindi region scored 102 and 130 runs in their first and
second innings, respectively.
However HBL declared the innings after scoring 297 runs.
At Diamond Cricket Ground, SNGPL made 265 runs for 8 wickets in their
first innings.
Iftikhar Ahmed 98 not out, Mohammad Hafeez 37, Sami Niazi 21
not out batted well.
The overnight score was 310 runs of Islamabad Region and made
5 more runs on Wednesday.
Lahore firm against NBP
