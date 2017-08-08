Lahore Falcons win CM Punjab independence day cricket cup

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP)- Lahore Falcons won Chief Minister Jashan-e-Azadi

Inter-Academies Cricket Cup title defeating Sialkot Stallions by 16 runs in the final here at LCCA ground on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Sports Janhangir Khanzada and Director General Sports

Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, SBP Cricket Academies Head Zaheer Abbas and Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh graced the occasion as guests of honour. They distributed prizes among players and coaches on this occasion.

DG SBP Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said it’s quite heartening that SBP’s

cricket academies are producing fine players. “All the academy players are showing excellent talent,” he added. SBP Cricket Academies Head Zaheer Abbas said Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif established cricket academies for the promotion of cricket. “We are training young players as per his vision”.

According to details, Lahore Falcons amassed a big total of 184 runs for

the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Usaid Amin remained top scorer for Falcons with an unbeaten knock of 63. Ramiz Mustafa also batted brilliantly and scored 53 runs while Faiz Ali contributed 23 runs for his team. Tahir Baig, M Zahid and Muhammad Ali grabbed two wickets each for Stallions.

In reply, Sialkot Stallions tried their best to chase the mammoth total

but they remained 16 runs short of their target in 19 overs. Momin Waqar and Abdullah Shafiq scored 59 and 24 respectively. Haris Ashraf demonstrated glorious bowling and took five wickets for 35 runs. Zahid Alam got 2 while Danial and Rizwan shared one wicket apiece. Haris Ashraf got the man of the match award.