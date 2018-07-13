Lahore Division Inter-District U16 Championships from July 17

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is holding Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championships in various disciplines here from July 17 to 20.

The four-day events will be held under the slogan of ‘Green and Healthy Punjab’ at Nishtar Park Sports Complex with the cooperation of respective sports associations.

Teams from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will

feature in badminton, football, hockey, table tennis, taekwondo,

volleyball and wrestling competitions.

The badminton, taekwondo, wrestling and table tennis competitions

will be held from July 18 to 19 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, while the volleyball segment of the championship will be contested from July 17 to 19 at the same venue.

The hockey event of the championship will be staged at National Hockey Stadium from July 17 to 20 whereas Punjab Stadium will host football matches from July 17 to 20.

The competitions of taekwondo will be held in 45kg, 48kg, 53kg, 55kg, 59kg, 63kg, 68kg and 73kg weight categories while the wrestling championship will be competed in 36kg, 42kg, 46kg, 50kg, 54kg, 58kg, 63kg and 69kg weight categories.