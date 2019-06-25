PESHAWAR, Jun 25 (APP):Lahore club of Punjab clinched the trophy after defeating North Waziristan club in the final of the All Pakistan Peace Football Tournament played at Parachinar City of Khurram District on Tuesday.

Commanding Officer Brig. Akhtar Aleem was the chief guest on this occasion. Col. Masood Akhtar, District Sports Officer Amad Hussain, District Coordinator Muftaj Ullah, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

The final match produced great thrill for the sitting spectators as both Lahore Club of Punjab and North Waziristan club played well and receiving thundering applauses from the sitting crowd.

It was North Waziristan Club, which have support of the cheering spectators, got the lead through right winger Fahim Khan. Fahim traveled past three defenders and even the onrushing goal to slam in a beautiful goal.