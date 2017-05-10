Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway to be completed ahead of time, PM told

NANKANA SAHIB, May 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Wednesday was apprised that the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem
Motorway (M-3) would be completed almost five months ahead of its
completion date.
During his visit to Nankana Sahib, he visited different
sections of the Motorway to check quality and pace of work on the
project and was pleased over the commitment shown by the National
Highway Authority (NHA) and contractors.
On the occasion, while giving a detailed briefing to the prime
minister, NHA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar said the 230km long
Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3) had been divided into four parts and being
constructed by two contractors through a joint venture of M/s China
Railway 20 Group and M/s ZKB.
“The total cost of the six-lane motorway project is Rs 148.654
billion and its design speed is 120km per hour,” he said.
Tarar told that eight interchanges, eight bridges over major
roads, 35 bridges over canals, and six underpasses had been
constructed.
He said the work on 207km road sections had been completed and
the remaining part was being completed at fast pace.
The project was started in February 2016 and was to be
completed in August 2018. But, following the instructions of the
prime minister, both companies accelerated the pace of work in a
competitive environment and the project would be completed in March
2018, almost five months ahead of the completion date.
He said with the completion of project, travel distance from
Lahore to Multan would be reduced to 2.5 hours.