RAWALPINDI, Nov 03 (APP):A lady, Munazza Bibi embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) as Indian troops carried out unprovoked

deliberate firing on civilian population in Bhimber Sector, said a press

release issued here by Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

Munazza Bibi was a mother of two.

Pakistani troops engaged Indian posts that carried out unprovoked firing.