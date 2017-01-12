Kyrgyz Minister of Economy calls on Tariq Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Kyrgyz Minister of Economy Arzybek Kozhoshev Thursday appreciated the accomplishments made by Pakistan in area of connectivity which he said would go a long way in realizing the true economic potential of the region.

According to a foreign office press release, Arzybek Kozhoshev is visiting Pakistan to co-chair 3rd Session of Joint Ministerial Commission held in Islamabad on Jan 11 & 12, 2017 accompanied with a senior official delegation.

During a call-on meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, he termed his visit as fruitful.

Kyrgyzstan would like to benefit from these infrastructure projects connecting Pakistan with Central Asia, he added.

He said Kyrgyzstan would work on developing awareness among the Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to gainfully avail the infrastructure projects in Pakistan which offer shortest possible route to seaports in Pakistan.

The special assistant said Pakistan greatly valued close brotherly relations with Kyrgyzstan and was keen to further strengthen these ties in all fields.

He informed him about the government’s vision and special focus aimed at promoting prosperity through regional connectivity.

He emphasized that various connectivity projects initiated by the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would prove engine of growth and development in the region and beyond.

A presentation by Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) on various connectivity projects connecting Pakistan with Central Asia preceded the meeting and was deeply appreciated by the visiting delegation.