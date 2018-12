Kyrgyz Governor invites Pakistani businessmen to invest in Naryn province in various sectors

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Governor of Kyrgyz province Naryn Amanbai Kaiypovich Kaiypov has invited Pakistani businessmen to come and invest in his province in meat processing, tourism and energy sectors.

He suggested this during a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan Faisal Niaz Tirmiz’s in Nayrn, a message received here from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Thursday said.