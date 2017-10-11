Kyrgyz Ambassador calls on Defence Minister

RAWALPINDI, Oct 11 (APP):Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Erik Beishembiev along with his delegation called on Federal

Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan in his office here at Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

The minister stated that Pakistan valued the friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan and looked forward to further strengthening this friendship, said a statement issued here.

The minister also appreciated Kyrgyzstan’s policy of neutrality in all regional and global issues. He offered training of Kyrgyzstan armed forces in Pakistan’s military institutions.

He appraised the delegates about the capabilities of Pakistan’s defence industry and products and services of defence production establishments.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan expressed keen interest to explore and avail the training opportunities of Kyrgyz armed forces personnel in Pakistan. He also showed interest in the vast potential of Pakistan’s defense industry.

The minister said that Pakistan continued to maintain and further enhance cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within the framework of ECO and other regional and international

organizations. He said that Pakistan could provide trade corridor to Kyrgyzstan, over land and through its Sea Ports of Gwadar and Karachi. He also mentioned that regional stability, security and peace were common goals of the two countries.