Kuwait Ambassador calls on Sardar Mehtab

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Ambassador of the state of Kuwait Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi has called on the Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan here in Islamabad on Wednesday and discussed the matters related to mutual cooperation in different sectors particularly in the field of aviation.

Besides, Secretary Aviation Division, Irfan Ilahi, senior officials of aviation division were also present on this occasion.

Kuwait and Pakistan have mutually agreed on extending their bilateral relations and to work collectively to enhance the air travel facility and for the betterment in the field of aviation.

Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan has said that peace has been restored in the country and now we are heading towards progress and prosperity.

He said that we have been working very closely and still there are sectors which to be explored particularly the aviation sector.

Adviser Aviation assured his support and affirmed that we are willing to further work closely in aviation field.

He said that we are focused to further strengthen bilateral relations added that Pakistan and Kuwait are bosom friends and this friendship will last forever. We are eager to collaborate on different projects with Kuwait to nourish this relation and to collaborate in aviation sector particularly, he added.

Mahtab thanked the Ambassador and expressed that Pakistan and Kuwait have very strong bond and with every passing day both countries are embracing strong and closest relations.

Ambassador while congratulating the Adviser on the near opening of the state of the art New Islamabad International Airport, appreciated the endeavors of the incumbent government for the betterment of aviation industry in Pakistan.

He said we have very strong brotherly relations adding that Kuwait Airways is the official national carrier and it is operating as the second carrier in Pakistan after PIA for more than three decades and providing the better services to the passengers and it is the good addition to the relations between two countries. He said that the incumbent government played a due role for the restoration of peace not only in Pakistan but for the whole region.

Ambassador of Kuwait in Pakistan not only appreciated the endeavors of incumbent government towards enhancing and accelerating the bilateral relations with Kuwait and also admired the significant contribution made by Aviation Adviser and said that Aviation sector is the fast growing sector in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the steps taken by incumbent government to restructuring Pakistan International Airlines. While thanking him, Adviser also invited the Ambassador to attend the inaugural ceremony of New Islamabad International Airport.