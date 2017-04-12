ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power
Abid Sher Ali on Wednesday said Kulbhushan Yadav was involved in
carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan and all legal formalities were met during his trial.
Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the death sentence of Kulbhushan Yadav was according to law.
Replying to a question, the minister said India was fueling terrorism in Pakistan.
Kulbhushan was involved in terrorism: Abid Sher Ali
ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power