Kulbhushan was caught red-handed from Baclochistan: Amjad

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Defence analyst Lieutenant General (R)

Amjad Shoaib Wednesday rejected Indian media’s claim about arrest of

RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran.

Commenting on an article placed on India Today’s website claiming

that “an ex-ISI official has admitted that Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured

in Iran.”

“The video [circulated on the Indian media] is doctored. I have

countless recorded interviews with many television channels including Geo

News, where I have clearly said that Jadhav was operating from [Iranian port

city of] Chabahar but was apprehended from Balochistan,” he said rubbishing

the Indian media’s assertions.

Talking to GEO News, he said the outlet should have checked with

him, but “India Today did not contact me in this regard.”

He disclosed that the word “operated” from his recorded interview

was snipped out from the video that was being circulated in the Indian

media.

“They [Indian army] do such disgraceful things and do not understand

that these tactics would not help them,” he said, adding that the unedited

versions of his interviews with the Pakistani media are readily available on

the internet.

Amjad Shoaib also recollected another incident in which a recorded

video of him along with a statement on the China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor was doctored by the Indian media.