Kulbhushan Jadhav irrefutable proof of India’s involvement in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): India remains involved in subversive,

terrorist and terror financing activities in Pakistan and the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav is an irrefutable proof of it, spokesperson for the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria Thursday said.

During weekly media briefing, he said, “Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian

agent who was caught red-handed in perpetuation of terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

Jadhav made repeated confessions of terrorist and terror financing

activities in Pakistan before authorities concerned, he added.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said Lt Col Muhammad Habib

Zahir is a retired army officer of Pakistan who went to Nepal for a job interview, adding he was actually entrapped there.

He, however, said how a person who is retired long time ago could

be involved in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, adding the issue of retired Lt Col Habib is taken up with the Nepal government.

Answering another question, Nafees Zakaria said state terrorism is

being perpetuated in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian forces.

He said it is diplomatic and political commitment of Pakistan to

raise the issue of crimes against the humanity in the held valley of Kashmir at the international forums.

He said only in last one week (April 6-12), the Indian occupation forces

in IoK killed 14 Kashmiris, injured over 250 while 21 pellet victims may lose eyesight.

On April 9, indiscriminate firing, use of pellets and PAVA on

peaceful protesters by Indian occupation forces killed eight civilians out of which seven including five students killed in Budgam district and one in Ganderbal district. Next day, they killed four more Kashmiris, he added.

The spokesperson said, “We have strongly condemned Indian atrocities in IoK and constantly raised the issue at international forums and on all occasions.”

He said the secretary general of Organization of Islamic Cooperation

(OIC) has also expressed deep concerns during his visit to Pakistan over the situation of human rights violations in the IoK.

Nafees Zakrai said for the last five consecutive days, all mobile

communication networks have been stopped by occupying forces in IoK, adding Kashmiris in prison are also facing terror.

He said Kashmiri leadership remains either in detention or

under-arrest.