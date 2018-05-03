Kuch Khaas organized a unique ‘PechaKucha’ nights in capital city

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Kuch Khaas- the Center for Arts, Culture and Dialogue organized a very unique “PechaKucha” Nights in Islamabad on Sunday with not only presentations by some of the most prominent performers of the country, but also featuring their dance performances.

The event was organized in connection with International Dance Day on April 29.

Renowned artists including Indu Mitha, Suhaee Abro, Wahab Shah, Rafia Ban, Asfandyar Anis Khattak, Sundus Jamil and Gillian Rhodes shared their experiences and showcase their art in the event.

The officials of Kuch Khas said that dance has been a part of our culture and the culture of the Indus region since prehistoric times. The statue of Dancing Girl discovered from Mohenjodaro is a testament to how, even 5000 years ago, our society was enamored by the art of dance .

Asfandyar Anis Khattak is a folk and fusion dancer who has performed on multiple platforms throughout the country enthralled audience with his thrilling performance.

Suhaee Abro began her training in classical dance at the age of seven from the respected classical dancer, Sheema Kermani. She choreographed many of her dance pieces and dance productions; mostly based on various literary pieces.

Next Sundus Jamil, a fitness instructor who uses the medium of dance to keep her clients in shape! and have fun while doing it.

Indu Mitha is an exponent of Bharatnatyam and one of only two in the nation (the other being Sheema Kirmani).

She is also a faculty member at the Rawalpindi campus of the National College of the Arts.