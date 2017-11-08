KSA interested to participate in CPEC: Hafiz Abdul Karim

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul karim on Wednesday said that Saudi Arabia is interested in participation and investment in China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Talking to APP after meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, the minister said, the Saudi envoy was informed about investment opportunities in different sectors in Pakistan.

“We have long standing cordial relations with Saudi Arabia and hope that Saudi government will play role in Pakistan’s progress by investment in different sectors,” he added.

Supplementing comments of the Minister, the Saudi Envoy said both Muslim brotherly countries enjoy deep and brotherly relation over the decades and the Saudi government would be pleased to invest in different projects within Pakistan.

He said after the briefing it has become ample clear as in which areas the Saudi investors could invest in Pakistan.

Saeed Al Maliki regretted that Pakistani media was not properly projecting to world nations the pace of development in Pakistan and it should play a positive role to attract investment.

He said Saudi government and investors have earnest desire to invest in Pakistan and work collectively with the brotherly country.