PESHAWAR, Jun 18 (APP):Provincial Finance Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra Tuesday presented Rs900 billion tax free surplus budget for the year 2019-20, carrying Rs319blliion development program, promising fast pace development of the province with record allocations.

Presenting the annual budget in the KP Assembly amid uproar by the opposition benches protesting non issuance of production order of former President Asif Ali Zardari, the provincial finance minister said that of the total budget outlay Rs693 have been allocated for the old districts and Rs162 billion for the merged districts of the province showing Rs45 billion surplus.

The Rs319billion ADP is short of Rs31bn of the total development of program of Punjab, and over Rs34 billion of Sindh province, he said adding Rs236 billion have been allocated for the development program in settled districts and Rs83billion for the merged areas.

The Minister finance announced five percent adhoc relief in the salaries of the employees from BPS-17 to 19 and ten percent same relief for the employees from BPS-16 and downward.

The Finance Minister also announced 12 percent reduction in the salaries of the cabinet members and said that due to tough economic condition the government was in no position to increase salaries of the employees of BPS-20 to BPS 21. Similarly the salaries of the civil servants posted against positions with additional allowance will also not be increased.

The Government he said saved Rs95 billion through austerity during the outgoing fiscal year enabling to enhance the development program of the province.