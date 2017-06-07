KP Ramazan Inter-Club Floodlight Throw Ball begins

PESHAWAR, June 7 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ramazan Inter-Club Floodlight Throw Ball Championship will be commencing at Village Tarroo Jabba, famous for Peshawari Chapli Kabab, on June 8, 2017.

This was stated by Secretary General KP Throw Ball Association Arshad

Hussain while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said all arrangement for the smooth conduct of the Championship have already been completed.

He said the Championship is open to all wherein teams from other

districts will also be participating. He said the opening match will be played between Malakan Club Nowshera and Akram Club Mardan. A total of 12 teams are taking part initially and hopefully more Clubs would come soon after the start of the Championship.

Arshad Hussain disclosed that District Member Haji Malik Shoaib will

grace the occasion and will formally inaugurate the Championship. He said for uninterrupted electricity two generators have been installed. He said like last year, hopefully, this year the Championship will attract large number of spectators from the nearby villages.

About the security, he said, appropriate measures have been taken to

ensure proper security to the players and spectators. He said the Championship will carry attractive prizes for the winners and runners-up.