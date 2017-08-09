KP public support with Nawaz Sharif: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam has said on Wednesday that they will show Imran Khan the KP public is with Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media, he said that “Slogans of Nawaz Sharif

Zindabad are being raised in KP.

We are conducting this rally from KP without any government machinery. However; it was seen last year that KP chief minister and others while utilizing all provincial resources were on their way to attack Islamabad,” said Amir Muqam.

He articulated that those tactics were legal for Imran Khan

then but objections have been raised when Nawaz Sharif is

returning home.

“The people are going along with Nawaz Sharif out of their

love and loyalty with him. We are committed to the public and not to the opposition.

Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister yesterday and will also

be in the future,” he maintained.