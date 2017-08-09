ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam has said on Wednesday that they will show Imran Khan the KP public is with Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to media, he said that “Slogans of Nawaz Sharif
Zindabad are being raised in KP.
We are conducting this rally from KP without any government machinery. However; it was seen last year that KP chief minister and others while utilizing all provincial resources were on their way to attack Islamabad,” said Amir Muqam.
He articulated that those tactics were legal for Imran Khan
then but objections have been raised when Nawaz Sharif is
returning home.
“The people are going along with Nawaz Sharif out of their
love and loyalty with him. We are committed to the public and not to the opposition.
Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister yesterday and will also
be in the future,” he maintained.
KP public support with Nawaz Sharif: Amir Muqam
ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam has said on Wednesday that they will show Imran Khan the KP public is with Nawaz Sharif.