KP people played momentous role in completing Quaid-e-Azam mission for Pakistan: Mamnoon Hussain

PESHAWAR, Dec 30 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain said here Friday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life line project for people of Pakistan and propaganda against it was tantamount to harm country and deprive masses of development.

Addressing a function in connection with the 140th birth anniversary of

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Governor House, President Mamnoon Hussain said CPEC was a project of immense importance for Pakistan that would help bring economic revolution in the country.

Rejecting propaganda of some elements regarding change in the CPEC

western route, the President said not a single inch change has been made in the western route. “I was very pleased to read news items today that the Chinese investment under CPEC has increased to 57billion dollars against earlier $46 billion besides Pakistan is wining war against terrorism,” he said, adding these all positive developments came due to prudent economic and security policies of the present elected government.

He said CPEC would enhance regional connectivity and bringing people

more closer, adding that regional countries including Central Asian Republics were intending to become part of CPEC to take full advantage from this multi faceted project.

“The future of Pakistan is very bright. Pakistan is going to become one

of the greatest, powerful and prosperous country of the world for which we should work hard in our respective selected fields with more dedication and professional commitment,” the President remarked.

To achieve this goal, the President said we should all get united

against menace of corruption and socially boycott the corrupt elements.

The President said terrorism has been eliminated due to successful

operation of Zarb-e-Azb while implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) was successfully underway in the country and law and order situation was restored in Karachi.

Mamnoon Hussain said dignified repatriation of TDPs (Temporarily

Displaced People) of Fata was the top priority of the government besides restoration of civic, education and health facilities in their respective cleared areas, adding that TDPs was going to their native areas as per their sweet will, which was a good omen.

The President said Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was great personality with numerous qualities of head and heart and achieved unprecedented successes in life by keeping the national interest supreme.

The President said Quaid-e-Azam had a great love for Pakhtuns,

Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) and came here on a number of occasions and interacted with people and students. He visited the historic ICP in 1936, 1945 and 1948, and was greatly impressed by the outstanding role of its students during Pakistan Movement.

The Quaid’s love for the ICP can be judged from his will written on May

30, 1939 in Bombay in which he declared Islamia college Peshawar, the Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madressatul Islam Karachi as among the inheritors of his property, the President remarked.

The President said when Quaid-e-Azam came to ICP in 1945, was warmly welcomed by the students and President of Muslim Students Federation ICP who presented him Rs8000 and assured him to present 8000 committed workers for accomplishment of his mission when he came again to ICP that had pleased our beloved Quaid.

On this occasion, the people of KP (former known as NWFP) has decorated their houses, bazaars, towns besides markets and cities with Muslim League flags inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

It was the love of people of KP with Quaid Azam that Muslim League had won more than 50 seats in this province and after that nobody can stop independence movement of Pakistan from here, the President added.

The President said leaders of Muslim League under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah including Abdul Qayyum Khan, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar, Begium Zari Sarfaraz and Begium Kamal Uddin led from the front in completing the mission of Quaid e Azam who changed the world map through purely constitutional and peaceful struggle by creating Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

The President said the opponents had admired and recognized the

qualities and character of Quaid e Azam because he was a true leader who never compromised on his principles.

He said the best tribute to founder of the nation is to dedicate all out

capabilities for national development while strictly adhering to his teachings and thoughts. He stressed on preparing the nation particularly the new generation to take the country to the destination of progress and prosperity following the guiding principles of Quaid-e- Azam.

He said it was need of the hour to renew our constructive efforts by

reviewing Quaid’s life and adhering to his teachings/thoughts and making them a source of spiritual and practical power.

The President stressed on the youth to concentrate on their

studies and learn science and technology besides computer science and IT.

He said every thing can be achieved with strictly adhere to the golden

principles of Quaid e Azam ie Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Later on traditional Khattak Dance and Gilgit Balistan Dance enthralled

the audience while students of Army Public School Peshawar received warms applause for presenting national songs on this occasion.