KP National Women Squash Championship from March 20

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Women Squash Championship carrying a prize money of Rs, 100,000 will be commencing from March 19, 2019 here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

This was stated Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman while talking to APP here on Sunday. Munawar Zaman, who is also squash coach in Directorate of Sports KP, said that preparations in this connection have already been started for the smooth conduct of the Championship.