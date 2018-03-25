KP medal winners to get cash rewards of Rs. 3.5 million next week: DG Sports

PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP):The medals winners of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa in the recently concluded 4th Inter-Provincial Games

would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 3.5 million next week, Director General

Sports KP Junaid Khan said in his addressing during the shield distribution

ceremony organized by KP Olympic Association here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena.

Juanid Khan said that the gold medal winners in the Games

in individual category would be awarded Rs. 30,000, silver medalist would get

Rs. 20,000 and the bronze medalist would award Rs. 15000 respectively. Likewise

in Team Games, each of the gold medalists would be awarded Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7000

for the silver medalist and Rs. 5000 for the bronze medalist.

He said all the cash incentives would be given to the

medalist winners in a week time. “It is a very good performance of the province

among the team like Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan,

FATA and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

As all know that Punjab clinched the Governor Champion

trophy of the 4th Inter-Provincial Games with 139 medals by securing

3235 points and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa grabbed the Chief Minister runners-up trophy

with 122 medals while Sindh got Brig. Rodham’s 3rd position trophy.

Punjab with 65 gold medal, 44 silver and 30 bronze medals

secured a total of 139 medals, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 37 gold

medals, 46 silver and 37 bronze medals scored 2532 points and 122 medals while

Sindh with 17 gold, 16 silver and 40 bronze medals secured 1557 points by

taking third position.

Balochistan given a very stunning performance, specially

in the martial arts games, secured 24 gold medal, 34 silver medals and 34

bronze medal with a total of 92 medals and recorded 1370 points finished fourth

on the table. FATA got fifth position with 6 gold, 8 silver, 25 bronze medals

with 29 total medal, Islamabad got sixth position with 5 gold, 9 silver and 26

bronze with total 40 medals. AJK remained at 7th with 2 silver

medals, 9 bronze medals. GB remained at 8th with 2 gold medals, 1

silver medal and 7 bronze medals respectively. The fair play President POA

trophy awarded to FATA.

Junaid Khan made it clear that the double medal winners

and individual and team event would also be given double cash prizes with the

same patron.

Junaid Khan also thanked the media men, members of the

organizing committee, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Organizing

Secretary Zulfiqar Butt, and former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, who is the

President of the Organizing Committee, Secretary Sports Muhammad Tariq Khan and

Chief Secretary Azam Khan for extending all out support for a successful Games.

He appreciated KP Taekwondo Association for winning seven

gold medal and nine silver and three bronze medals by taking first position,

followed by KP Bodybuilding Association for winning nine gold medals, KP Tennis

Association who players won four gold medals.

Yousaf got three gold medals in singles, doubles and Team

event. Komal in squash won two gold medals in singles and team event and Laiba

Ijaz took gold medal in Team event. Boxing and Gymnastic remained at sixth on

medal table.

He also thanked President Pakistan Olympic Association

Lt. Gen Arif Hassan (Retd) for sending his greetings to the Govt of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa for holding successful Games. In a letter of appreciation Arif

Hassan termed holding the Games proves organizational prowess and understanding

of Directorate General Sports KP in the fields of sports. “Needless to say that

everything was perfect and the contingents have gone back very happy and these

Games will be remembered by all who participated in them. The Games will also

be remembered for the tradition of care and hospitality displayed once again by

the people of KP,” Arif Hassan added.