KP makes a clean sweep of medals in Bodybuilding as Sindh grabs all gold in Swimming

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) staged a clean sweep in Men Bodybuilding and Women Squash events as Sindh dominated in Swimming, winning 10 gold and eight silver medals on the second day ofthe Inter-Provincial Games being played on different venues here on Monday.

Till filing of this report on the second day Punjab with 10 gold, 11 silver and 5 bronze leading the medal table, followed by KP with 10 gold, 19 silver and 7 bronze medals and Sindh struggling at no. 3 position with 7 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals.

After ending of the swimming event, where Sindh dominated, the medal position would certainly favour Sindh as far as more gold medals are concerned.

In the bodybuilding event played at under the open sky at PSB Sports Arena with hundreds and thousands of spectators turned up to witness the musclemen showcase their muscles and received thundering applauses.

Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away medals in the individual weight categories. Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary Pakistan

Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez, former World No. 2 in squash Mohib Ullah were also present.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 90 points after winning all nine weights categories, Punjab with 45 points, winning five silver medal and two bronze medals.

Balochistan secured one silver and three bronze medals with 22 points, Islamabad with one silver and two bronze medals registered 17 points, Sindh with two silver medal got 14 points and FATA got 10 points with two bronze medals.

In the 55kg weight Wali Muhammad of KP won gold medal, followed by Rehan of Sindh and Muhammad Rafique. In the 60kg weight Sami UIlah of KP won gold medal, followed by Muhammad Muzamil Ali of Sindh and Muhammad Asad of Balochistan, in the 65kg weight Zain Ul Abideen got gold medal,

followed by Noor Muhammad of Islamabad and Hassan of Punjab, in the 70kg weight

Shaharyar of KP won gold medal, followed by Amir Hamza of Punjab and Inzimaul

Haq of Islamabad.

In the 75kg weight Junaid Khan of KP won gold medal, followed by Muhammad Amir of Punjab and Waqar of Islamabad, in 80kg weight Qazi Haseeb of KP won gold medal, followed by Shamruz Asghar of Punjab and Zubair Ahmad, in 85kg weight Momin of KP won gold medal, followed by Asghar Ali of

Punjab and Noor Ahmad of FATA, in 90kg weight Muhammad Akhtar won gold medal, followed by Saeed Ahmad of Balochistan and Shafi Ullah of FATA and in 90+kg weight Muhammad Ishfaq won gold medal,

followed by Kashan Malik of Punjab and Muhammad Saddique.

In the Women Squash Pakistan Under-19 No. 1 Komal Khan claimed doubled gold medal as she defeated Punjab’s Aiman Shahbaz in the final by 3-1. The final was played on hard note as both Komal and Aiman Shahbaz gave

each other a tough fight but Komal after losing the first set at 8-11, came

back strongly by winning three consecutive sets at 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9. In the

individual category Noor-ul-Ain defeated Laiba Ijaz by 3-1, the score was

10-12, 11-9, 12-10 and 11-9. Both Noor-ul-Ain and Laiba played well against

each other.

Komal along with Laiba Ijaz and Nimra Aqeel won the Team

gold medal after defeating Punjab team by 2-1, thus recording double goal medal

in the Games. In the Volleyball Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab took berth into

the final. KP defeated AJK in the first semi-final by 25-15, 25-18 25-12 and in

the second semi-final Punjab beat FATA by 25-23, 25-18, 25-19. The final and 3rd

position will be played on Tuesday.

In the Swimming Sindh claimed all gold medals on the

second day of the three-day event. Sindh won 10 gold medals, 8 silvers by recording

124 points. Balochistan won 2 silver and four bronze medals by securing 51

points, Punjab remained at third with three bronze medals with 43 points and KP

got 3 bronze medals with 40 points. Sindh won gold medal in 100m and 200m free

styles, 100m and 200m back stroke, 100m butter fly, 100m, 200m breast strokes, 200m

IM, 4X100m free style relay, 4X200m free style, 4X100m medley relay.

In the tug-of-war final Punjab defeated KP by 2-0 before

defeating AJK in the semi-final while KP outclassed FATA in the second

semi-final before reaching the final. In the Table Tennis KP defeated Punjab by

3-0. KP’s Basit Ali defeated Subhan of Punjab by 3-0, Shah Khan of KP beat Abid

of Punjab by 3-0, Shahyan of KP beat Sajid of Punjab by 3-2.

In Wrestling Punjba with four gold and three silver got

first position, KP with two gold, three silver took second position, Islamabad

with one gold and one silver and four bronze got third position. In the hockey

KP reached final after defeating Balochistan by 5-1. Now Punjab will play

Islamabad in the semi-final to decide the second team for the final. In the Kabaddi

Punjab beat KP in semi-final while Sindh beat Balochistan to setup final

showdown.