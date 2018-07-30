KP Kabaddi Supper League-2018 from August 10 in City

PESHAWAR, Jul 30 (APP):For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Kabaddi Super League-2018 is commencing in provincial capital Peshawar under the aegis of KP Kabaddi Association and with

the collaboration of Directorate of Sports KP from August 10-14, 2018 here

at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

This was stated by former international Kabaddi player and

Secretary General KP Kabaddi Association Arbab Naseer Ahmad Khan while talking

to APP here on Monday. He said arrangements were being made for the

smooth sailing of the thrill-packed Kabaddi event wherein 12 top teams, studded

with national and international players, would take part.

Setting rules for the Kabaddi Super League-2018 to be

organizing for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arbab Naseer,

who also represent Pakistan in the three World Cup held in India, said that

each team would be comprising 8 players.

It is mandatory for each team to field four players from their

respective district, two from the province and two national or international

players, he added. He also thanked Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan for

extending all out support in holding the event – KP Kabaddi Super League – and expressed

the hope that the event would attract good crowd.

Currently playing Kabaddi League in Toronto, Canada,

Arbab Naseer also played number of international matches besides acted as

Technical Official (TO) in the 9th and 11th SAF Games. He

said during the last tenure the Directorate of Sports organized record number of

sports events including Kabaddi.

He said KP is full of Kabaddi talent and that is why many

players hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently playing with different

departmental teams and national team.

He said the association organized many events in

different villages with the aim to spot out new talent through this way. He

also requested financial institutions in public and private sector to come up

for sponsorship. He said talks have been continued to attract sponsorship for

the players and hopefully sponsorship would come up so that to organize the

event in befitting manners.

About the efforts of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, he

said, an Asian style international kabaddi league had recently been organized but

no chance was given to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to field their own

team that is why through KP Super League more talent would come up at national

and international level.

He said Circle Kabaddi is very much popular in across KP.

He said the winner would be awarded Rs. 50,000 in cash and the runners-up Rs.

25000 alongside Rs. 10,000 each would be awarded to best rider and best

defender. The prize money, he said, can be increased if fine sponsorship.

He said Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan will grace

the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony while Caretaker Chief

Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan will be the chief guest at the

closing ceremony. He said every player would be given short (Kabaddi trousers).