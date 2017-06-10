KP Irrigation Minister calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Senior Minister for Irrigation,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao called on Finance

Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of

Finance.

Sikandar Sherpao discussed matters relating to the financing

of different projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Pehur High

Level Canal Extension Project, for which a loan agreement has been

signed with the Asian Development Bank.

The Federal Government is also making a financial contribution

for the project which will have positive impact on the development

of the agriculture sector and the welfare of the farming community

in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr Dar said that the Federal Government encourages and

welcomes initiatives from the provinces for economic development.

He said that the present federal government has always been

keen to work together with all provincial governments to develop and

support initiatives which enhance the welfare of the general public.

He said that the federal government is currently in the

process of finalizing the budget for FY 2017-18, which would extend

all possible facilitation to people throughout the country including

the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Finance Minister assured Sikandar Sherpao of his full

support for economic uplift schemes in the KP province.