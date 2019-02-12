KP hockey trials for National U-19 Hockey on Feb 15

PESHAWAR, Feb 12 (APP):President KP Hockey Association

Syed Zahir Shah has said that the trials for selection of the KP team

for the forthcoming National Under-19 Hockey Championship will be organized here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on February 15 at 10 am.

He said players born after January 2000 will be eligible to take part in the trials. The players have been advised to bring along with Original

CNIC, Form-B so that to ascertain their age. He disclosed that the Championship would be organized under the aegis of Pakistan Hockey Federation from February 27, 2019.Syed Zahir Shah said that they would short-list out of the total players to be appearing in the trials and later on after a week final team would be announced for the National Championship.