KP Govt sets target for development in merged districts: CM

PESHAWAR, Feb 18 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday said provincial government has set targets for infrastructure development in seven newly merged districts.

“The government would go all out for the provision of all facilities to remove the sense of deprivation among people of newly merged districts,” he said adding that these areas have diversified potential for investment in different sectors and called upon the donors for the scientific exploitation of these resources.