KP govt plans to arrange expatriates visit of tourist spots: Atif Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan has said the provincial government was planning to arrange a visit of Pakistani expatiates to the tourist spots.The provincial government was making all out efforts to facilitate the foreign tourists by providing them proper and modern accommodations along with all other basic facilities at the tourist sites, he said while talking to PTV News.

He said the government had selected 20 sites and stared work to develop them at par with international tourist resorts.

Atif Khan said the Golf Club Kabal in Swat would also be opened for the tourists while a Specialized Tourism Police Force would be set up to help, guide and assist the tourists in the province, besides ensuring their security.