KP govt committed for public welfare: CM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed for public welfare works.

Talking to a private news channel, he said meetings on the eve of Eidul Azha were arranged to review works of various departments performing duties on the first day of Eid to facilitate the people.

Expressing his determination and commitment of the government, he said Rescue 1122 and police were also discharging duties to ensure peace in the area.

He said directives had been issued regarding protection from Dengue and provision of medicine in the hospitals.

“I want to convey to the public that we are here to serve you,” he said and expressed solidarity with all the team.

The chief minister said we would make the Peshawar, the city of flowers, besides ensuring cleanliness in the province.

The KP government would resolve the issues of the general masses. No public servant would be allowed to show lethargic attitude, he added.