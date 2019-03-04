KP Govt calls for promotion of research in educational institutions

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman stressed the need for quality research work and directed all varsities to identify the areas of potential research work relevant to the practical life.

He issued these directives while chairing separate Senate meetings of UET, Nowshehra and University of Haripur here at Governor House on Monday.

The Governor said higher education institutions should work sincerely in the field of research and particularly prepare research plans to develop Agriculture and Minerals sectors.

‘’We are here to set standards for all varsities to ensure merit and transparent process’’, he added.