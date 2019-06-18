PESHAWAR, Jun 18 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the provincial government had proposed ban on foreign visits and treatment abroad by cabinet members.

Talking to media persons here, he said that as part of austerity measures, the provincial government had also reduced salaries of cabinet members by 12 per cent, adding the government had presented poor friendly provincial budget in meager resources.