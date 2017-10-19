KP Govt awards 1mln, 5 marlas’ plot for gold medalist wrestler Inayat Ullah

PESHAWAR, Oct 19 (APP):Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday awarded Rs. 1 million and a 5 marla’s plot to Inayat Ullah after winning gold medal in World Beach Wrestling Championship recently held in Dalyan, Turkey after securing victory against his strong rival from Iran in the final bout with a score of 3-0 in freestyle 70kg Cadet event.

The announcement in this connection was made by KP Sports Minister Mehmood Khan in a reception hosted in the honor of Inayat Ullah here at Qayyum Sports Complex. Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association, President KP Wrestling Association Arshad Durrani, DG Sports Junaid Khan, DG Youth Asfandiyar Khan Khattak, office-bearers from various association, father and Inayat Ullah coach of Inayat Ullah, Zahid Khan and large number of spectators, his relatives were also there and warmly received and garlanded soon after arrival from Islamabad.

Inayat Ullah, who also won a silver medal in Asian Cadet Championship earlier this year in Bangkok, played well and got three points against his strong rival from Iran in the final bout of the freestyle 70kg. It was also Pakistan’s first ever gold medal at World Beach Championship held in Dalyan, Turkey.

The Pakistani champion, Inayatullah, earlier defeated Ahmet Faruk Uguz of Turkey in the semi-final. In the quarter final, he defeated Ibrahim Samil Ozak of the home country. Pakistan sent two wrestlers in World Beach Championship as Pakistan’s Inam also grabbed gold medal in 90kg senior category.

Muhammad Inam has brought home glory by winning gold medal in World Beach Wrestling Championship.

Inam downed his Iranian opponent Pejman Fazlollah Tabar Naghrachi 2-1 in the senior category final to clinch the gold medal in the freestyle senior category in -90kg competition in Dalyan, Turkey.

The Pakistani wrestler had earlier defeated Pavlidis Theodosios in the semi-final and Petridis Christos in the quarter-final – both his knock-out game opponents were from Greece. In the pre-quarterfinal bout, Inam had downed Quintana Orozco of Mexico.

This is the fourth major gold medal for Mohammad Inam. He first came into the limelight when he won a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Last year, he won a gold medal at the Asian Beach Games held in Vietnam and in the South Asian Games in Guwahati.

The Chairman of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), Syed Aqil Shah, congratulated the national heroes for making Pakistan proud. In his address Syed Aqil Shah disclosed that Inam bore his own expenses and won medal for Pakistan.

He said that the management of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) has made utmost efforts to promote wrestling and these gold medals are an outcome of years of dedication and visionary planning of the PWF.

“PWF is grateful for the support extended by the Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board for the national wrestlers,” he added.

In his brief speech, KP Sports Minister Mehmood Khan lauded the PWF for their dedicated efforts. He also appreciated father of Inayat Ullah who worked hard despite meager resources his son won gold medal for Pakistan in the World Beach Wrestling Championship. He said the govt is very keen to extend all out support to the talented sportsmen and sportswomen and that is why they have given Rs 1 million and 5 Marla plot to Inayat Ullah.

“We have also given Rs 1 million each to Aamir Atlast Khan and Mansoor Zaman for winning Gold Medal in Asian Games and certainly such incentives for all those who excelled at international level,” Mehmood Khan added.

Earlier, Inayat Ullah was given Rs. 1 million cheque and was assured that the documents of the plot would soon be handed over to him as desired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak.