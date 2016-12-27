KP Governor urged varsities to play role in quality education

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Tuesday said higher education institutions should ensure provision of quality education to make the students precious asset to contribute in making the country developed in accordance with the present day needs.

Presiding over a senate meeting of University of Peshawar (UoP) here at Governor’s House he said indeed the universities can play immensely vital role in creating cream of the nation by providing quality education.

He said the country could grow prosperous and developed if the quality education is imparted to the youth.

Earlier, the meeting discussed agenda of further streamlining and working of the UoP. The meeting beside others was also attended by Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rasool Jan, Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other members of the senate of the university.

The vice chancellor of the university briefed the meeting regarding administrative, research, curriculum activities in the university.