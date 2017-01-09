KP Governor for promoting investment in KP, FATA

PESHAWAR, Jan 9 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said on Monday peace had restored both in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and FATA and efforts should be made to focus upon promoting investment for strengthening.

He said due to immortal sacrifices offered by people alongside the Pak

Army and security forces, peace had restored, adding the entrepreneurs and traders should contribute their significant role for promotion of trade and investment in these areas.

Addressing the businessmen and traders at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, he asked them to avail the opportunities being offered under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to strengthening the national economy.

While referring to the available opportunities in this respect, he said,

although the country did not have any dearth of natural resources, yet there was a dire need to ensure efficient utilization of these resources.

“If we succeed in making best utilization of the means available in the

country, not only the economic condition of the province and FATA will be improved but the entire country will also be greatly benefited,” he noted.

He said due to sincere efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the CPEC project was in implementation stage, adding the mega project would address problem of un-employment in the country besides making Pakistan a prosperous and stable country.

Earlier, Haji Muhammad Afzal, President of the KPCCI highlighted salient

features of the prevailing economic situation and the prospects for future development and prosperity.

Ahmad Khan, President of Swat Chamber of Commerce, prominent

industrialist Ghazanfar Bilour and a number of other Industrialists and Traders from all over the province were also present on the occasion.