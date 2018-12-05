KP Governor for maintaining erstwhile FATA quota in cadet colleges

PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has directed all cadet colleges of the province to maintain erstwhile FATA quota to accommodate tribal students.

Presiding over 37th Board of Governors’ meeting of Razmak Cadet College North Waziristan here at Governor House, he said that merit should be upheld in new admissions without accepting any political influence or interference.